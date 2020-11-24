BioWorld - Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Taiho acquires Japan rights for LTI-01, Lung Tx’s therapeutic for LPE

November 24, 2020
By Gina Lee
No Comments
HONG KONG – Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has signed an exclusive license agreement with Lung Therapeutics Inc., picking up the Japanese rights to Lung Tx’s LTI-01.
