Carmat wins non-dilutive financing of $11.8M from the French government

November 24, 2020
By Bernard Banga
PARIS – Carmat SA has closed an $11.8 million loan in the form of a government-backed loan from a French banking syndicate. In an environment made uncertain by the COVID-19 crisis, Carmat will be able to continue its clinical development program on its total artificial heart, undisturbed. “This financing facility contributes to securing our cash position and extends our financial visibility through to the third quarter of 2021,” Stéphane Piat, CEO of Carmat, told BioWorld.
