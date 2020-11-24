BioWorld - Tuesday, November 24, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

Limaca Medical secures $1.25M to advance Precision biopsy tool

November 24, 2020
By Meg Bryant
No Comments
Endoscopic ultrasound-guided biopsy startup Limaca Medical Ltd. has raised $1.25 million of a $1.5 million round to advance its next-generation Precision device. The company said it will use the funds to complete first-in-human procedures, conduct postmarket clinical studies and gain regulatory approvals of Precision for gastrointestinal (GI) system and adjacent organ tumors.
BioWorld MedTech Financings Cancer Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Middle East North Africa

Already a subscriber? Sign in 