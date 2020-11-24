Limaca Medical secures $1.25M to advance Precision biopsy tool

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Endoscopic ultrasound-guided biopsy startup Limaca Medical Ltd. has raised $1.25 million of a $1.5 million round to advance its next-generation Precision device. The company said it will use the funds to complete first-in-human procedures, conduct postmarket clinical studies and gain regulatory approvals of Precision for gastrointestinal (GI) system and adjacent organ tumors.