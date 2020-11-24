Test sensitivity, specificity debated in Medicare colorectal cancer biomarker coverage draft

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The draft version of the U.S. Medicare national coverage analysis for blood-based biomarker tests for colorectal cancer (CRC) engendered a large body of support, but several stakeholders recommended that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) avoid prescriptiveness regarding the sensitivity and specificity for any tests that would be covered under the policy.