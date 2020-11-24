BioWorld - Tuesday, November 24, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

Test sensitivity, specificity debated in Medicare colorectal cancer biomarker coverage draft

November 24, 2020
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The draft version of the U.S. Medicare national coverage analysis for blood-based biomarker tests for colorectal cancer (CRC) engendered a large body of support, but several stakeholders recommended that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) avoid prescriptiveness regarding the sensitivity and specificity for any tests that would be covered under the policy.
BioWorld MedTech Cancer Diagnostics U.S. CMS

Already a subscriber? Sign in 