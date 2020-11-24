BioWorld - Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Correlia Biosystems nabs $7 million in series A financing

November 24, 2020
By Annette Boyle
Following steady expansion of its base among global pharmaceutical companies, Correlia Biosystems Inc. has secured the capital needed to make its nanotechnology-based immunoassay platform commercially available. The company received an infusion of $7 million in series A financing in a round led by Neotribe Ventures with participation by Cota Capital, the Regents of the University of California and others.
