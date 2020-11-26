BioWorld - Thursday, November 26, 2020
Biopharma nonprofit/grant deals triple that of 2019

November 25, 2020
By Karen Carey
The combined total of biopharma nonprofit collaborations and grants in 2020 has reached about $24 billion, more than three times the amount recorded for 2019.
