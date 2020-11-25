Covaxx Inc. and Moderna Inc. are readying to deliver more than 220 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccines to Europe and emerging countries. Privately held Covaxx, of Hauppauge, N.Y., and Hsinchu, Taiwan, said more than 140 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, worth about $2.8 billion, have been purchased for delivery in emerging countries that include Brazil, Ecuador and Peru. The multitope, peptide-based vaccine, UB-612, was given to the first volunteers in a phase I study held in Taiwan in late September. Moderna, of Cambridge, Mass., granted an option to the European Commission to buy up to 80 million additional doses of mRNA-1273 and is set to manufacture 500 million to 1 billion doses globally in 2021. The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use started a rolling review a week ago, on Nov. 17. Moderna reported the candidate met statistical criteria prespecified in the study protocol for efficacy in an interim analysis, with efficacy of 94.5%. Moderna shares (NASDAQ:MRNA) were trading 7.8% upward at midday.

Cuba puts high hopes on second domestic vaccine against SARS-CoV-2

CAJICA, Colombia – Cuba’s Finlay Institute of Vaccines is moving forward with Soberana 2, a domestically developed conjugate vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. This is the second vaccine under development in the small country of 12 million people. The country’s first vaccine, Soberana 01, is currently undergoing phase I/II trials in Cuba.

Antimicrobial polymers AMP up fight against MDR bacteria

An international study led by Nanyang Technological University in Singapore has designed and synthesized broad-spectrum antimicrobial polymers (AMPs) and demonstrated the safety and efficacy of two such agents against multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria in mouse models of sepsis. The study findings highlight the potential of broad-spectrum polyimidazolium AMPs to manage the increasing global threat of MDR bacterial pathogens to human health, the study authors reported in the Nov. 23, 2020, online edition of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Biopharma nonprofit/grant deals triple that of 2019

The combined total of biopharma nonprofit collaborations and grants in 2020 has reached about $24 billion, more than three times the amount recorded for 2019. A total of 1,350 combined nonprofit deals and grants compare with 891 in the year prior. And COVID-19 accounts for a significant amount of the surplus this year.

Shenzhen tasked to lead biotech innovation in Greater Bay Area

SHENZHEN, China – Ever since Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Shenzhen last month, the southern city has been tasked with developing itself into an innovation powerhouse. Biotech veterans now see Shenzhen, the very first Chinese city to open up in the 1980s, as a biotech innovation hub that will take Chinese innovation overseas.

Holiday notice

BioWorld's offices will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving in the U.S. No issue will be published Thursday, Nov. 26, or Friday, Nov. 27.

