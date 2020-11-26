BioWorld - Thursday, November 26, 2020
See today's BioWorld

Shenzhen tasked with leading biotech innovation in Greater Bay Area

November 25, 2020
By Elise Mak
No Comments

SHENZHEN, China – Ever since Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Shenzhen last month, the southern city has been tasked with developing itself into an innovation powerhouse. Biotech veterans now see Shenzhen, designated China’s first special economic zone in 1980 and a symbol of its opening up, as a biotech innovation hub that will take Chinese innovation overseas.

BioWorld Conferences China

Already a subscriber? Sign in 