Shenzhen tasked with leading biotech innovation in Greater Bay Area

SHENZHEN, China – Ever since Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Shenzhen last month, the southern city has been tasked with developing itself into an innovation powerhouse. Biotech veterans now see Shenzhen, designated China’s first special economic zone in 1980 and a symbol of its opening up, as a biotech innovation hub that will take Chinese innovation overseas.