Thursday, November 26, 2020
Draper develops bioelectrical sensor to assess heart health

November 25, 2020
By Annette Boyle
A new sensor developed by The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc. measures your bioelectrical field. It may sound like “polishing your aura” but, in reality, it stands to be the most significant transformation of the electrocardiogram in decades. The sensor adapts technology developed for navigation and guidance systems to provide three-dimensional (3D) measurement of the heart's bioelectric field.
