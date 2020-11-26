Draper develops bioelectrical sensor to assess heart health

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
A new sensor developed by The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc. measures your bioelectrical field. It may sound like “polishing your aura” but, in reality, it stands to be the most significant transformation of the electrocardiogram in decades. The sensor adapts technology developed for navigation and guidance systems to provide three-dimensional (3D) measurement of the heart's bioelectric field.