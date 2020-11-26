Singapore’s X-Zell wins Medtech Innovator’s Asia Pacific competition

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – Singapore-based X-Zell Biotech Pte. Ltd. has emerged as the winner of the Medtech Innovator Asia Pacific 2020 Accelerator program, as determined by a live virtual audience vote. Winning the competition, organized by Medtech Innovator and the Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed), earned X-Zell a $150,000 non-dilutive grand prize to advance its business goals and mission.