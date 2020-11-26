BioWorld - Thursday, November 26, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

Singapore’s X-Zell wins Medtech Innovator’s Asia Pacific competition

November 25, 2020
By David Ho
No Comments
HONG KONG – Singapore-based X-Zell Biotech Pte. Ltd. has emerged as the winner of the Medtech Innovator Asia Pacific 2020 Accelerator program, as determined by a live virtual audience vote. Winning the competition, organized by Medtech Innovator and the Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed), earned X-Zell a $150,000 non-dilutive grand prize to advance its business goals and mission.
BioWorld MedTech Financings Cancer Diagnostics Asia-Pacific

Already a subscriber? Sign in 