Regulatory actions for Nov. 24-30, 2020

BioWorld - Wednesday, December 2, 2020
December 1, 2020
Regulatory snapshots, including drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations in Asia-Pacific, including: Altimmune, Antengene, Appili, Astellas, Astrazeneca, Basilea, Bio-Thera Solutions, Exelixis, Fibrogen, Innovation, Pfizer, Sirtex Medical, Takeda.
