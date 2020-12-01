Rhythm wins first FDA approval for obesity drug Imcivree

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., a company developing medicines for rare genetic disorders of obesity, has won FDA approval for its first product, Imcivree (setmelanotide), following a priority review. The drug is designed to restore a biological pathway that, when disrupted, can lead to constant hunger. The approval covers the treatment of three types of ultrarare early onset obesity tied to pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1) and leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiencies, when confirmed by genetic testing.