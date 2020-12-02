BioWorld - Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Australia’s Telix to acquire Swiss Therapharm for hematology assets in AU$33M deal

December 1, 2020
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – Melbourne-based Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is acquiring Scintec Diagnostics GmbH subsidiary Therapharm GmbH in a deal worth AU$33 million (US$24.24 million) plus royalties. Zug, Switzerland-based Therapharm has developed a portfolio of radiolabeled diagnostic and therapeutic products, and the deal brings Telix a new targeting asset in hematology, Telix CEO Chris Behrenbruch told analysts during a Dec. 1 conference call.
