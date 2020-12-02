Cleanup in IL-2? Nektar, Alkermes spill good clinical beans

The already intriguing IL-2 pathway as a therapeutic target gained still more traction after San Francisco-based Nektar Therapeutics Inc. unveiled melanoma data with bempegaldesleukin (bempeg), its CD122-preferential agent in the class. At the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer annual meeting, the firm offered an update from Pivot-02, the phase I/II study of bempeg when combined with Opdivo (nivolumab) from Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York, in metastatic melanoma.