Cleanup in IL-2? Nektar, Alkermes spill good clinical beans

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The already intriguing IL-2 pathway as a therapeutic target gained still more traction after San Francisco-based Nektar Therapeutics Inc. unveiled melanoma data with bempegaldesleukin (bempeg), its CD122-preferential agent in the class. At the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer annual meeting, the firm offered an update from Pivot-02, the phase I/II study of bempeg when combined with Opdivo (nivolumab) from Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York, in metastatic melanoma.