Cerus wins FDA approval of Intercept blood system

Cerus Corp. has received the green light from the U.S. FDA for its Intercept blood system for cryoprecipitation. The device, which garnered a breakthrough device designation in 2018, is used to produce Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex (PR-Cryo) for treating and controlling bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency.