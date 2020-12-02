BioWorld - Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Cerus wins FDA approval of Intercept blood system

December 1, 2020
By Meg Bryant
Cerus Corp. has received the green light from the U.S. FDA for its Intercept blood system for cryoprecipitation. The device, which garnered a breakthrough device designation in 2018, is used to produce Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex (PR-Cryo) for treating and controlling bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency.
