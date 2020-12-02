PICCOLETO II study resurrects balloon vs. stent debate for small coronary arteries

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The drug-eluting balloon (DEB) has not displaced the drug-eluting stent (DES) for treatment of infarcts, but that may be changing with the results of the PICCOLETO II study. The study demonstrated that the pactlitaxel-coated Elutax balloon by Ar Baltic Medical, of Vilnius, Lithuania, was superior to Abbott Laboratories’ legendary Xience drug-eluting stent in preventing late lumen loss in the smaller coronary arteries, an outcome that may be of some interest to both physicians and patients in search of a durable treatment that leaves no device behind.