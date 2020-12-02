PICCOLETO II study resurrects balloon vs. stent debate for small coronary arteries

The drug-eluting balloon (DEB) has not displaced the drug-eluting stent (DES) for treatment of infarcts, but that may be changing with the results of the PICCOLETO II study. The study demonstrated that the pactlitaxel-coated Elutax balloon by Ar Baltic Medical, of Vilnius, Lithuania, was superior to Abbott Laboratories’ legendary Xience drug-eluting stent in preventing late lumen loss in the smaller coronary arteries, an outcome that may be of some interest to both physicians and patients in search of a durable treatment that leaves no device behind.