Corwave secures grant for its manufacturing facility

PARIS – Corwave SA has obtained $600,000 as part of the Ile-de-France region's stimulus plan, to boost development of its Neptune cardiac support pump. This subsidy is part of the manufacturing recovery plan for the Ile-de-France region, aimed at very small enterprises (VSEs), small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ile-de-France Region is supporting re-industrialization in a region that brings together 12.1 million inhabitants, or nearly 19% of the French population.