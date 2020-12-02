LONDON – The first 800,000 commercial doses of Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine are due to arrive in the U.K. over the next few days, after the Medicines and Healthcare products Agency (MHRA) became the first regulator to grant conditional approval. A total of 1,500 immunization centers in the U.K. are prepared to receive the vaccine, with administration now expected to start on Dec. 7. The vaccine, BNT-162b2, becomes the first messenger RNA (mRNA) drug to be approved, leapfrogging the multiple programs in which mRNA is being developed as the basis of cancer vaccines.

The light shineth as real options emerge for destroying the power of SARS-CoV-2

Nearly a year after the SARS-CoV-2 virus first appeared in Wuhan, China, leading to more than 1.4 million deaths globally, a ray of hope is shining on the world with high efficacy reported for four vaccines and U.S. emergency use authorizations granted to three therapeutics. The month of November was a beacon in a dark storm, providing scientific evidence that it is possible to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic much sooner than expected, after months of societal lockdowns, economic devastation and political division. The number of candidates in development continue to climb and is currently at 821, including 634 therapeutics and 187 vaccines.

Chemoproteomics player Frontier inks potential $1B-plus deal with Abbvie

South San Francisco-based Frontier Medicines Corp. nailed down a deal with Abbvie Inc. to develop small-molecule drugs using the former’s chemoproteomics platform, with programs directed to novel E3 ligases and certain oncology and immunology targets. Abbvie will pay Frontier $55 million up front, with potential milestone payments that could exceed $1 billion and royalties. Abbvie, of North Chicago, will reimburse R&D spending through defined stages of preclinical development and take over all responsibility and costs after that. Frontier holds an option to share costs and development for certain oncology programs through the finish of phase II work.

Top Angelman syndrome candidate falls in phase III trial

Rare disease-focused Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has paused development of its investigational Angelman syndrome therapy, OV-101, after initial phase III results showed no difference between the drug and a placebo. The GABAA receptor agonist, also known as gaboxadol, was the furthest along in the small field of medicines in development for the rare genetic condition. Pending talks with the FDA, the company said it would determine next steps, if any, for the program. Ovid shares (NASDAQ:OVID) fell 54.8% by midday.

Near its beginning, Genesis brings in a $52M series A

Genesis Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, completed a $52 million series A designed to drive discovery and development programs for its internal pipeline, search for partners and hone its artificial intelligence technologies. Rock Springs Capital led the round along with funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Andreessen Horowitz, Menlo Ventures and Radical Ventures, whose founders co-founded the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence in Canada’s Toronto-Waterloo Innovation Corridor. The company is already up and running. In October, Genesis entered a multitarget collaboration agreement with Genentech Inc., leveraging Genesis’ graph machine learning and drug discovery ability to identify candidates for targets in multiple disease areas.

Impact Therapeutics closes $50M series C+ to advance Wee1 inhibitor and PARP inhibitor

Chinese biopharma Impact Therapeutics Inc. has raised $50 million in a series C+ round, two years after its $30 million series C round. Impact CEO Jun Bao told BioWorld that the majority of the proceeds would be used to take several programs forward. The financing round also paved the way toward an IPO. The financing round was led by Junshi Biosciences and supported by AJ Securities, Zhenji Capital, Shenzhen Capital, Ausun Pharm, Lilly Asia Ventures and China Summit Capital. Founded in 2009, Impact completed its series A in 2014, then received $10 million in series B in 2016.

Resolution raises $36M series A for macrophage cell therapy in liver cirrhosis

LONDON – Syncona Ltd. has unveiled its fifth cell therapy startup, Resolution Therapeutics Ltd., which arrives on the scene with a £26.6 million (US$35.6 million) series A to exploit the ability of macrophages to stimulate liver repair. The series A is expected to deliver early clinical data for the first product, an autologous therapy for compensated liver cirrhosis. Resolution’s technology rests on more than a decade of research by Stuart Forbes, director of the Center for Regenerative Medicine at Edinburgh University, into what controls liver regeneration in chronic injury.

Belgium’s Etherna and China Grand Pharma set up joint venture to tap into mRNA vaccines

HONG KONG and BEIJING – Hong Kong-listed China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. and mRNA vaccine specialist Etherna Immunotherapies NV are setting up a joint venture to develop, produce and commercialize mRNA prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines. Under a strategic cooperative and product licensing agreements signed by the pair, Nanjing Aurorna Biotech Co. Ltd. will be formed and led by Shi Lin, chief medical officer at China Grand. The joint venture will build an independent and integrated platform to conduct R&D and production of mRNA technology.

