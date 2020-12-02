Impact Therapeutics closes $50M series C+ to advance Wee-1 inhibitor and PARP inhibitor

Chinese biopharma Impact Therapeutics Inc. of Nanjing raised $50 million in a series C+ round on Nov. 30, two years after its $30 million series C round. Impact’s CEO Jun Bao told BioWorld that the majority of the proceeds would be used to take several programs forward. The financing round also paved the way toward an IPO.