Near its beginning, Genesis brings in a $52M series A

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Genesis Therapeutics Inc. CEO and co-founder Evan Feinberg likens the collaboration of his company’s team of chemists, biologists and software developers to that of a jazz band. Everyone has to be familiar with everyone else’s roles and responsibilities in order to do their job, or play a solo, when it’s their turn.