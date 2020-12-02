Bluestar Genomics, University of Chicago see publication of 5hmC map

Bluestar Genomics Inc. and the University of Chicago revealed the publication of a genome-wide 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC) map across multiple human tissue types. In the report, published Dec. 2, 2020, in Nature Communications, the researchers detailed the development of the map by characterizing the genomic distributions of 5hmC in 19 human tissues derived from 10 organ systems.