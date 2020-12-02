Top Angelman syndrome candidate falls in phase III trial

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Rare disease-focused Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has paused development of its investigational Angelman syndrome therapy, OV-101, after initial phase III results showed no difference between the drug and a placebo. The GABAA receptor agonist, also known as gaboxadol, was the furthest along in the small field of medicines in development for the rare genetic condition.