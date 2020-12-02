BioWorld - Wednesday, December 2, 2020
See today's BioWorld

Top Angelman syndrome candidate falls in phase III trial

December 2, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
Rare disease-focused Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has paused development of its investigational Angelman syndrome therapy, OV-101, after initial phase III results showed no difference between the drug and a placebo. The GABAA receptor agonist, also known as gaboxadol, was the furthest along in the small field of medicines in development for the rare genetic condition.
BioWorld Clinical Neurology/Psychiatric

Already a subscriber? Sign in 