CMS finalizes changes to E&M services in physician fee final for calendar year 2021

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has posted the Medicare physician fee schedule for calendar year 2021, a document that has drawn blistering reviews from a number of stakeholders. The criticisms generally revolve around the impact of higher rates for evaluation and management (E&M) services on other rates, but there is already legislation in play on Capitol Hill that would reverse the changes wrought by increases in rates for E&M services.