Australia unveils new framework for personalized medical devices, 3D-printed devices

PERTH, Australia – Australia’s Therapeutic Good Administration (TGA) has unveiled its final regulatory requirements for personalized medical devices, including 3D-printed devices, that go into effect on Feb. 25, 2021. Under the previous framework, custom-made medical devices were exempt from the requirement to be included in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG).