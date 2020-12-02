BioWorld - Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Australia unveils new framework for personalized medical devices, 3D-printed devices

December 2, 2020
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – Australia’s Therapeutic Good Administration (TGA) has unveiled its final regulatory requirements for personalized medical devices, including 3D-printed devices, that go into effect on Feb. 25, 2021. Under the previous framework, custom-made medical devices were exempt from the requirement to be included in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG).
