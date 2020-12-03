LONDON – DNA damage repair (DDR) specialist Artios Pharma Ltd. has sealed a $860 million per target deal with Merck KGaA, around a series of small-molecule DNA nuclease inhibitors. The deal, for up to eight targets, will see Artios get $30 million in up-front and near-term milestones to take programs to the point at which Merck will decide on its option to take them in-house. For any products that make it to market, the $860 million in milestones along the way will be followed by double-digit royalties on sales.

mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to usher in ‘golden age of vaccinology’

The extraordinary speed of mRNA technology in delivering what appear to be safe and highly efficacious vaccines for preventing COVID-19 herald the start of a “golden age of vaccinology,” according to C. Buddy Creech, director of the vaccine research program at Vanderbilt University and principal investigator on the phase III trial of Moderna Inc.’s mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine. Creech, who is also principal investigator on a phase III trial of Johnson & Johnson’s recombinant adenovirus-26(Ad26-)-based vaccine, JNJ-78436735, said expectations for mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines at the outset were “hopeful” because of promising preliminary data from vaccines directed against other pathogens, but there were still so many unknowns about the virus, the immune response to it and about the technology itself. “I would say when the first data came out there was excitement, and when subsequent data corroborated that, I think there was just abject giddiness that we’d gotten this target right and this technology worked,” he said, during a media briefing hosted by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Enlivex shares climb, sparked by new COVID-19 data

Shares of immunotherapy developer Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) climbed as much as 69% Thursday after interim data showed the apparent benefits of its lead candidate, Allocetra, for severe and critical COVID-19 patients. Though the program's lead indication is sepsis, a positive final outcome in the phase II COVID-19 study might lead to conversations with regulators exploring emergency use authorizations, CEO Shai Novik told BioWorld. Full enrollment in the study could be completed as soon as January, he said.

Despite phase III failure of Zepzelca, Jazz and Pharmamar vow to forge ahead

The phase III study of Zepzelca (lurbinectedin), from Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Pharmamar SA, for treating small-cell lung cancer in adults did not meet the prespecified criteria of significance for the primary endpoint of overall survival in the intent-to-treat population. The overall results, however, support the activity and tolerability of lurbinectedin for the indication, according to Robert Iannone, Jazz executive vice president, who added that there will be further development of lurbinectedin in small-cell lung cancer and other tumors as a monotherapy and in combination. Jazz stock (NASDAQ:JAZZ) weathered the storm at midday by actually rising 3%, but it was different for Pharmamar (MSE:PHM), whose shares closed 13.73% downward at €80.75 (US$98.12).

Takeda wins additional indication for tyrosine kinase inhibitor Cabometyx

HONG KONG – Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has received approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for an additional indication for its tyrosine kinase inhibitor, Cabometyx (cabozantinib). MHLW’s green light allows Takeda to manufacture and market 20-mg and 60-mg Cabometyx tablets to patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma that has progressed after prior systemic therapy, the company said.

Also in the news

Agenus, Akari, Alnylam, Antengene, Aqualung, Axial, Bayer, Bioage, Codexis, Enlivex, Evelo, Evofem, Eyenovia, Eyepoint, F-star, Fusion, Gemoab, Greenwich, I2O, IMV, Inhibikase, Inmed, Inovio, Janssen, Jazz, Kinnate, Lilly, Memo, Neurogene, Neuroglee, Omeros, Oncolys, Oncosec, Ortho Regenerative, Pharmamar, Puretech, Realta, Remynd, Resolve, Rezolute, Rubedo, Senhwa, Shape, Silverback, Sirnaomics, Syneos, Taysha Gene, Valneva