OTV closes $170M venture fund to spur digital health growth

COVID-19 has shined a spotlight on the vast potential of digital health, from pandemic response to how clinicians protect and care for patients. Now, Israel-based venture capital firm OTV has closed a $170 million fund aimed at fueling future growth in digital health technologies. In conjunction with the closing, OTV also reported that it has changed its name from Olive Tree Ventures and named Jose Antonio Urrutia Rivas as head of Asia Pacific operations.