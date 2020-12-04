Medicare outpatient final retains prior authorization mandate for two spinal procedures

Of all the things that irritate physicians about health insurance, prior authorization might be at the top of the list. That didn’t stop the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service (CMS) from imposing a prior authorization requirement for the implant of spinal stimulators and for cervical fusion with disc removal in the calendar year 2021 Medicare outpatient prospective payment system, however.