FDA clears Nico.lab’s AI-powered Strokeviewer to speed stroke care

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
For the 795,000 Americans who suffer a stroke each year, time is brain. The U.S. FDA granted 510(k) clearance to a solution the developer says could cut time-to-treatment in stroke by an hour, preserving 3.6 years of healthy life. Nico.lab’s artificial intelligence-based CT scan analyzer, Strokeviewer LVO, uses an algorithm that enables faster triaging of stroke patients and enables physicians to see the location of occlusions in minutes.