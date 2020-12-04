BioWorld - Friday, December 4, 2020
FDA clears Nico.lab’s AI-powered Strokeviewer to speed stroke care

December 3, 2020
By Annette Boyle
For the 795,000 Americans who suffer a stroke each year, time is brain. The U.S. FDA granted 510(k) clearance to a solution the developer says could cut time-to-treatment in stroke by an hour, preserving 3.6 years of healthy life. Nico.lab’s artificial intelligence-based CT scan analyzer, Strokeviewer LVO, uses an algorithm that enables faster triaging of stroke patients and enables physicians to see the location of occlusions in minutes.
