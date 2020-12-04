Researchers are working on a new implant for minimally invasive mitral valve repair

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
PARIS – Researchers at the Biomechanics and Bioengineering laboratory (BMBI), a joint venture between the Compiègne University of Technology in Oise, France, and the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), have designed a new implant intended for minimally invasive surgery for mitral valve repair. One of the BMBI teams has been working closely two cardiovascular surgeons from the University Hospital of Henri-Mondor to develop this new minimally invasive approach in the treatment of mitral valve regurgitation.