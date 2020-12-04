Researchers are working on a new implant for minimally invasive mitral valve repair

PARIS – Researchers at the Biomechanics and Bioengineering laboratory (BMBI), a joint venture between the Compiègne University of Technology in Oise, France, and the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), have designed a new implant intended for minimally invasive surgery for mitral valve repair. One of the BMBI teams has been working closely two cardiovascular surgeons from the University Hospital of Henri-Mondor to develop this new minimally invasive approach in the treatment of mitral valve regurgitation.