The approval of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s once daily Orladeyo (berotralstat, formerly known as BCX-7353) for the prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks added heat to the debate over its likely use. Orladeyo, a kallikrein inhibitor, has the advantage of oral administration but the drawback of lesser efficacy than competitor Takhzyro (lanadelumab), the self-injected therapy in the same class from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Another firm developing an oral HAE candidate is Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares of Biocryst (NASDAQ:BCRX) were trading midday at $5.96, up 82 cents or 16%.

Takeda reports success for maribavir in tough post-transplant CMV cases

New phase III data on Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.'s TAK-620 (maribavir) for the treatment of transplant recipients with tough to treat cytomegalovirus (CMV) infections has shown the antiviral met the trial's primary endpoint, the proportion of patients who achieved confirmed CMV viremia clearance at the end of eight weeks. The outcome suggests the candidate "has the potential to redefine management of post-transplant CMV infections by helping patients clear the virus with less treatment limiting toxicities," said Obi Umeh, global program leader for Takeda's maribavir program. Company shares (Tokyo:4502) rose 1.5% on Friday to ¥3,899 (US$38.04).

Lymphoma data to watch at ASH

From CAR Ts to bispecific antibodies and even traditional targeted agents, there will be plenty of data from clinical trials testing treatments for various lymphomas at the 62nd American Society of Hematology annual meeting starting this weekend. The CD20xCD3 bispecific landscape looks especially crowded with drugs from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Roche AG and IGM Biosciences Inc.

Cortexyme’s Alzheimer’s trial focusing on periodontal disease is approved for completion

The independent data monitoring committee overseeing Cortexyme Inc.’s phase II/III trial of atuzaginstat (COR-388), a gingipain inhibitor, for patients with Alzheimer’s disease has recommended the study continue its way to the 1-year endpoint. Gingipains, which are produced by P. gingivalis, have been found in more than 90% of Alzheimer’s patients. The committee’s interim analysis took in about 300 patients who are six months into their treatment in the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Top-line data, including measures of patients’ periodontal disease symptoms, is expected in December 2021. As the study moves towards its conclusion, the South San Francisco-based company stock (NASDAQ:CRTX) was thumped at midday as shares sagged 15%.

Olix nabs $38M for core pipeline and RNA synthesis GMP facility

HONG KONG – Olix Pharmaceuticals Inc. has raised ₩41.5 billion (US$37.90 million) to support the company’s U.S. expansion and advance its pipeline globally. “The investment will support our goal of having 10 programs in clinical trials by 2024. It will also provide research and development as well as operating funds to advance the company’s core pipeline, including OLX101A for hypertrophic scars, OLX301A for age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and OLX301D for subretinal fibrosis, as well as advancing the company’s GalNAc-based liver therapeutic pipeline,” Dong-ki Lee, CEO at Olix, told BioWorld.

U.S.-China startup Tavotek pursues innovation with early stage cancer, autoimmune R&D

Preclinical startup Tavotek Biotherapeutics Ltd., with operations in Pennsylvania and Suzhou, China, boasts two technology platforms for discovering and developing molecular-targeted biologics for cancers and autoimmune diseases and is working to push its candidates, including a bispecific antibody, to the clinic next year. Currently, Tavotek has disclosed three immunology candidates that were discovered and developed internally. “TAVO-111 is a first-in-class bispecific antibody indicated for autoimmune diseases,” Tavotek CEO Mann Fung told BioWorld. “It targets a patient population that has not been responsive to a similar, but not identical, class of biologic.”

