BioWorld - Friday, December 4, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

BioWorld MedTech’s Neurology Extra for Dec. 4, 2020

December 4, 2020
By Andrea Applegate
No Comments
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in neurology, including: AI developed to predict psychiatric diagnoses from Facebook activity; AIR coil from GE Healthcare shows promise for whole-brain imaging; Big data analysis suggests role of brain connectivity in epilepsy-related atrophy; Gestational age linked to ADHD in children with Down syndrome.
BioWorld MedTech Science Neurology/Psychiatric

Already a subscriber? Sign in 