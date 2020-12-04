BioWorld MedTech’s Neurology Extra for Dec. 4, 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in neurology, including: AI developed to predict psychiatric diagnoses from Facebook activity; AIR coil from GE Healthcare shows promise for whole-brain imaging; Big data analysis suggests role of brain connectivity in epilepsy-related atrophy; Gestational age linked to ADHD in children with Down syndrome.