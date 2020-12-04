Implantable device manufacturers must include patient implant cards, leaflets in Australia

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
PERTH, Australia – Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is requiring manufacturers of permanently implantable devices to provide patient implant cards and consumer device leaflets with their devices, beginning Dec. 1. New implantable devices will need to comply by Dec. 1, 2020, and existing implantable devices will have until Dec. 1, 2021, to comply.