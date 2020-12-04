BioWorld - Friday, December 4, 2020
Implantable device manufacturers must include patient implant cards, leaflets in Australia

December 4, 2020
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is requiring manufacturers of permanently implantable devices to provide patient implant cards and consumer device leaflets with their devices, beginning Dec. 1. New implantable devices will need to comply by Dec. 1, 2020, and existing implantable devices will have until Dec. 1, 2021, to comply.
