Coopercompanies bests consensus with $682M in Q4 sales

The Cooper Companies Inc. (Coopercompanies) again beat analyst estimates, posting fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $682 million – down 3% from the same period the prior year, but ahead of the Street’s forecast of $676 million. Earnings per share (EPS) also topped consensus, at $3.16 vs. $3.09. The company attributed the better-than-expected performance to encouraging recovery trends in both its contact lens and surgical businesses.