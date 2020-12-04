Coopercompanies bests consensus with $682M in Q4 sales

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The Cooper Companies Inc. (Coopercompanies) again beat analyst estimates, posting fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $682 million – down 3% from the same period the prior year, but ahead of the Street’s forecast of $676 million. Earnings per share (EPS) also topped consensus, at $3.16 vs. $3.09. The company attributed the better-than-expected performance to encouraging recovery trends in both its contact lens and surgical businesses.