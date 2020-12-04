Word of mouth: Cortexyme’s Alzheimer’s trial focuses on gum disease

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The independent data monitoring committee overseeing Cortexyme Inc.’s phase II/III trial of atuzaginstat (COR-388), a gingipain inhibitor for patients with Alzheimer’s disease, has recommended the study continue to its one-year endpoint. Cortexyme is the only company developing a gingipain inhibitor to treat neurodegenerative diseases, according to Cortellis. Gingipains, which are produced by P. gingivalis, a pathogen in chronic periodontitis, have been found in more than 90% of Alzheimer’s patients.