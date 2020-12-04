Word of mouth: Cortexyme’s Alzheimer’s trial focuses on gum disease

The independent data monitoring committee overseeing Cortexyme Inc.’s phase II/III trial of atuzaginstat (COR-388), a gingipain inhibitor for patients with Alzheimer’s disease, has recommended the study continue to its one-year endpoint. Cortexyme is the only company developing a gingipain inhibitor to treat neurodegenerative diseases, according to Cortellis. Gingipains, which are produced by P. gingivalis, a pathogen in chronic periodontitis, have been found in more than 90% of Alzheimer’s patients.