American Society of Hematology

Lymphoma data will be a highlight at ASH

There will be plenty of data from clinical trials testing treatments for various lymphomas at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting this weekend. While CAR T cells have changed the landscape in the relapsed and refractory space for large B-cell lymphoma patients with two FDA approved medications, Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel, Novartis AG) and Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel, Gilead Sciences), "the uptake has been good but not dominant. There's still plenty of space. There's still plenty of need," Jason Westin, leader of the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma research team at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in the Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, said on a call with clients from Raymond James.