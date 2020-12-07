Atara Biotherapeutics licensed a pair of mesothelin-directed CAR T treatments to Bayer for $60 million up front with the potential for $610 million in development, regulatory and commercialization milestone payments as well as tiered royalties that peak in the low double-digit percentage of net sales. Through the deal, Bayer gets worldwide rights to ATA-2271, which is in phase I development for high mesothelin-expressing tumors, and a preclinical allogeneic version of the CAR T called ATA-3271. For a limited time, Bayer also has a nonexclusive right to negotiate with Atara for a license covering additional CAR T pipeline candidates.

Biopharma shares on the move after ASH presentations

New data on a variety of blood disorder therapies announced at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting moved company shares on Monday. Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) hit a record high, rising 45% on news of clinical activity in refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. posted big gains, too, with shares (NASDAQ:ONCT) rising 61% on news of progress for its combination therapy for relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma. Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. bolted 35% higher on positive data for its myelofibrosis candidate.

Brazil’s Anvisa issues emergency pathway for COVID-19 vaccines, though some firms seek other routes

Brazilian health care regulator Anvisa has issued guidelines for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine manufacturers to receive emergency marketing approvals in the Latin American giant. Brazil is the largest market in the region and several COVID-19 vaccine makers are both doing trials there and hoping for quick approvals. But not all vaccine makers appear willing to go down that path.

What does Biden’s HHS pick portend?

It’s official. After a weekend of rumors and speculation, President-elect Joe Biden today formally announced the nomination of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), along with Vivek Murthy as surgeon general and Rochelle Walensky as director of the CDC. Becerra is “somewhat of a surprise pick as he is not currently in a public health position,” said Brian Abrahams, an RBC Capital Markets LLC analyst. Although Becerra’s track record on drug prices is “somewhat less clear,” he has supported the push to have Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Veklury (remdesivir) licensed out to other manufacturers to lower its price, Abrahams noted.

After years of effort, Japan slashes drug lag

TOKYO – Steadily over a decade and a half, Japan’s drugs and devices regulator has all but eliminated a huge drug lag that put the second largest drug market in the world well behind most others in terms of the time it took for approvals and patient access to innovative drugs.

Also in the news

3D Medicines, 4D Molecular, 9 Meters, Abcellera, Adelia, Aeterna Zentaris, Aligos, Allogene, Allovir, Alloy, Alx, Alzecure, Antengene, Arch, Arcturus, Arcutis, Artiva, Astellas, Astrazeneca, Autolus, Basking, Beigene, Bellicum, Biocryst, Bioxcel, Bluebird, Boehringer Ingelheim, Brickell, Bridgebio, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cel-Sci, Chimerix, Cogent, Constellation, Corvus, Crispr, Cybin, Cytokinetics, Daré, Eisai, Enliven, Exelixis, Eyam, Fate, Fulcrum, Gamida Cell, GBT, Genentech, Genetx, Gilead, Helix, Hookipa, IGM, Immunicum, Immunogen, Immunotherapeutics, IMV, Initium, Inovio, Intellia, Janssen, Kalivir, KBP, Kronos, Kura, Lianhua Qingwen, Lilly, Lipocine, Loxo, Lyra, Macrogenics, Magenta, Marinus, Matinas, Maze, Menarini, Merck, Moderna, Nabriva, Nanobiotix, Neuren, Neurorx, Novo, Odonate, Orca, Orexo, Passage, Poseida, Postera, Proxygen, Regeneron, Relief, Relmada, Repligen, Rhizen, Rocket, Roivant, Sarepta, Scpharmaceuticals, Scynexis, Sellas, Seqirus, Sesen, Sherlock, Sinovac, Sinovant, Sol-Gel, Spirea, Syndax, Syros, Tonix, Ultragenyx, VBI, Vertex, Viracta, Xencor, Ysopia