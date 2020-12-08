Future of telehealth appears bright as restrictions loosen, funding flows in

While telehealth has been gaining traction over the last few years, the COVID-19 pandemic really shined a spotlight on this rapidly rising space. In July, Globaldata predicted that the telehealth industry likely would reach $20 billion by 2024, boosted by a loosening of restrictions. Indeed, an Oct. 30 CDC report highlighted a 154% increase in telehealth visits during the last week of March vs. the same period in 2019. The authors added that policy changes could help boost access to care via telehealth during and after the pandemic.