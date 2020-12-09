BioWorld - Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Takeda reports success for maribavir in tough post-transplant CMV cases

December 8, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
New phase III data on Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.'s TAK-620 (maribavir) for the treatment of transplant recipients with tough-to-treat cytomegalovirus (CMV) infections met the trial's primary endpoint, setting the company up to file an NDA for the oral antiviral in the first half of next year.
