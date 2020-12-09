Takeda reports success for maribavir in tough post-transplant CMV cases

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
New phase III data on Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.'s TAK-620 (maribavir) for the treatment of transplant recipients with tough-to-treat cytomegalovirus (CMV) infections met the trial's primary endpoint, setting the company up to file an NDA for the oral antiviral in the first half of next year.