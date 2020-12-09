BioWorld - Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Newco news

U.S.-China startup Tavotek pursues innovation with early stage cancer, autoimmune R&D

December 8, 2020
By Elise Mak
Preclinical startup Tavotek Biotherapeutics Ltd., with operations in Pennsylvania and Suzhou, China, boasts two technology platforms for discovering and developing molecular-targeted biologics for cancers and autoimmune diseases and is working to push its candidates, including a bispecific antibody, to the clinic next year.
