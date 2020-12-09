Curis ‘blasts’ off, thanks to AML/MDS phase I data

Questions of durability came up regarding Curis Inc.’s latest data with CA-4948, but that didn’t stop shares from soaring to $6.55 by day’s end, an increase of $5.11, or 355%. The ride came after Lexington, Mass.-based Curis rolled out positive preliminary data from the firm’s ongoing open-label, single-arm phase I dose-escalation study with the compound.