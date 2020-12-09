BioWorld MedTech’s Oncology Extra for Dec. 8, 2020

BioWorld - Wednesday, December 9, 2020
December 8, 2020
By Mark McCarty and Anette Breindl
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in oncology, including: New theranostic nanoparticle design combines DNA wireframe and Sgc8c aptamer; Bolting TLR agonist to antibody converts cold tumors; Rule-based screening for degraders; How stress disrupts tumor cell sleep; Combo treatment shows efficacy in treatment of ALL.
