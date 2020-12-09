BioWorld - Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Remix raises $81M to develop RNA modulators

December 8, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Remix Therapeutics Inc., a Cambridge, Mass.-based startup developing small-molecule RNA modulators, said it has raised $81 million in series A financing led by Foresite Capital.
