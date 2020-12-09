Brainsgate reels in $14M in financing round

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
New investors think Brainsgate Ltd. has some valuable new ideas, including its novel treatment for ischemic stroke, so they headed up the latest investment round. BNP Joint Capital led the $14 million round as a first-time investor along with Spero and previous investors Elron, Medtronic, Agate, Pitango, and Cipio.