Brainsgate reels in $14M in financing round

December 8, 2020
By Annette Boyle
New investors think Brainsgate Ltd. has some valuable new ideas, including its novel treatment for ischemic stroke, so they headed up the latest investment round. BNP Joint Capital led the $14 million round as a first-time investor along with Spero and previous investors Elron, Medtronic, Agate, Pitango, and Cipio.
