Greenwich Lifesciences Inc.’s final, five-year disease-free survival rates for breast cancer patients treated with GP2 immunotherapy show 100% survival following surgery and Herceptin (trastuzumab, Roche Holding AG) treatment. The follow-up data come from an efficacy analysis of the company’s phase IIb study of GP2, an 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2/neu protein. The prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled, single-blinded, multicenter trial met all of its clinical endpoints for HER2/neu 3-positive patients and a phase III study is being readied. The Stafford, Texas-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:GLSI) responded strongly to the data as shares were trading a whopping 385% higher at midday.

SABCS2020: Verzenio continues to show benefit, but time may topple monarchE

Data presented at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) – held, of course, in cyberspace and not San Antonio this year – added to the evidence that adding Verzenio (abemaciclib, Eli Lilly and Co.) to endocrine therapy for up to two years benefited women with high-risk, early stage hormone receptor-driven and HER2-negative breast cancer. But whether that benefit is permanent, or amounts to a temporary delay, remains to be seen. The results of the Penelope-B trial, which showed no benefit of adding Ibrance (palbociclib, Pfizer Inc.) in women with hormone receptor (HR)-positive HER2-negative early breast cancer who have residual invasive disease after completing neoadjuvant chemotherapy, may foreshadow the shape of curves to come for the monarchE trial.

Pluristem shares drop as futility analysis sinks phase III CLI trial

DUBLIN – Shares in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. were down 40% midday Dec. 9 on news that it was terminating a pivotal phase III trial of its allogeneic, placenta-derived cell therapy PLX-PAD in critical limb ischemia (CLI), following a futility analysis, which concluded that the study would be unlikely to meet its primary endpoint. The trial, which was on course to recruit 246 CLI patients who were ineligible for revascularization therapy (typically balloon angioplasty and stenting), was evaluating the efficacy of PLX-PAD in preventing either amputation or death. However, the study’s independent data monitoring committee found that a significantly lower than expected number of such events had occurred in the placebo group, which would ultimately undermine the trial’s statistical power.

Mirum lands backing for rare liver disease drug as field heats up

Fresh off hitting key regulatory milestones in Europe and the U.S. for its investigational cholestatic liver disease therapy, maralixibat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has secured a $210 million deal with Oberland Capital Management LLC supporting the drug's potential commercialization and the company's pipeline development plans. The development followed closely on EMA and FDA filings by Albireo Pharma Inc. for its own entrant in the field, odevixibat, for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis.

Pediatric epilepsies in spotlight as Neurocrine, GW advance work

Wall Street is liking the prospects of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s NBI-827104, in the rare pediatric indication called epileptic encephalopathy with continuous spikes and waves during sleep. San Diego-based Neurocrine is moving the orally active, brain-penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker, licensed from Idorsia Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland, into phase II trials. In pediatric epilepsies generally, a name that often arises is GW Pharma plc with Epidiolex (cannabidiol). Approved in June 2018 to treat Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome in patients ages 2 and up, Epidiolex had added to its label in August of this year seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex in patients 1 year and older. Cambridge, U.K.-based GW is making news separately by way of a deal with Intec Pharma Ltd., of Jerusalem, to use the latter’s Accordion Pill platform, using biodegradable polymeric films, in a research program. Though scanty details were provided, the arrangement was enough to push Intec shares (NASDAQ:NTEC) up $1.44, or 41%, to trade midday at $4.90, after trading as high as $7.12.

Phar-East 2020 virtual conference looks at tech and transformation

HONG KONG – New approaches to trials, digitalization and the effective use of advance technologies like artificial intelligence are reshaping how clinical trials are conducted, drugs discovered or new devices developed, said participants at the Asia-focused Phas-East 2020 conference on Dec. 8.

Pharmaengine inks partnership with Sentinel Oncology for checkpoint kinase 1 inhibitor SOL-578

HONG KONG – Taipei, Taiwan-based Pharmaengine Inc. has signed a collaboration and licensing deal with Cambridge, U.K.-based Sentinel Oncology Ltd. for the latter’s checkpoint kinase 1 inhibitor, SOL-578. Through the agreement, Sentinel will receive an exclusivity payment and Pharmaengine will fund the IND-enabling studies.

Canada follows U.K. in approving COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada jumped on the fast-moving mRNA train today with its authorization of the Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE COVID-19 vaccine. The move came just two days after the U.K. began administering the vaccine, which it conditionally approved last week. As a condition of the Canadian authorization, Pfizer and Biontech must continue to provide Health Canada with information on the vaccine’s safety, efficacy and quality to ensure its benefits are demonstrated in the real world. The agency said the manufacturers plan to follow study participants for two years following their second dose of the two-dose regimen.

