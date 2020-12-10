Verzenio continues to show benefit, but time may topple monarchE

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Data presented at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) – held, of course, in cyberspace and not San Antonio this year – added to the evidence that adding Verzenio (abemaciclib, Eli Lilly and Co.) to endocrine therapy for up to two years benefited women with high-risk, early stage hormone receptor-driven and HER2-negative breast cancer.