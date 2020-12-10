SABCS2020

Verzenio continues to show benefit, but time may topple monarchE

Data presented at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) – held, of course, in cyberspace and not San Antonio this year – added to the evidence that adding Verzenio (abemaciclib, Eli Lilly and Co.) to endocrine therapy for up to two years benefited women with high-risk, early stage hormone receptor-driven and HER2-negative breast cancer.