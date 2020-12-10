BioWorld - Thursday, December 10, 2020
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
SABCS2020

Verzenio continues to show benefit, but time may topple monarchE

December 9, 2020
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
Data presented at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) – held, of course, in cyberspace and not San Antonio this year – added to the evidence that adding Verzenio (abemaciclib, Eli Lilly and Co.) to endocrine therapy for up to two years benefited women with high-risk, early stage hormone receptor-driven and HER2-negative breast cancer.
BioWorld Science Conferences San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Cancer