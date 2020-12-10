BioWorld - Thursday, December 10, 2020
Pluristem shares drop as futility analysis sinks phase III CLI trial

December 9, 2020
By Cormac Sheridan
DUBLIN – Shares in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. were down 40% by midday Dec. 9 on news that it was terminating a pivotal phase III trial of its allogeneic, placenta-derived cell therapy, PLX-PAD, in critical limb ischemia (CLI), following a futility analysis, which concluded that the study would be unlikely to meet its primary endpoint.
