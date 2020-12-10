Pluristem shares drop as futility analysis sinks phase III CLI trial

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
DUBLIN – Shares in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. were down 40% by midday Dec. 9 on news that it was terminating a pivotal phase III trial of its allogeneic, placenta-derived cell therapy, PLX-PAD, in critical limb ischemia (CLI), following a futility analysis, which concluded that the study would be unlikely to meet its primary endpoint.