BioWorld - Thursday, December 10, 2020
Room to grow in pediatric epilepsy; Neurocrine, GW efforts maturing

December 9, 2020
By Randy Osborne
Wall Street is liking the prospects of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s NBI-827104, in the rare pediatric indication called epileptic encephalopathy with continuous spikes and waves during sleep. San Diego-based Neurocrine is moving the orally active, brain-penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker, licensed from Idorsia Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland, into phase II trials.
BioWorld Clinical Neurology/Psychiatric