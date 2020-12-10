Indian rules pave way for mandatory registration, but patent concerns remain

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
NEW DELHI – Recent changes to India’s rules on medical devices have evoked mixed reaction among industry and legal experts with concerns over their impact on patenting of innovations tinged with a welcome reception of a new clause for mandatory registration and licensing of medical devices in the country to improve adherence to quality requirements.