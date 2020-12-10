BioWorld - Thursday, December 10, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Indian rules pave way for mandatory registration, but patent concerns remain

December 9, 2020
By T.V. Padma
No Comments
NEW DELHI – Recent changes to India’s rules on medical devices have evoked mixed reaction among industry and legal experts with concerns over their impact on patenting of innovations tinged with a welcome reception of a new clause for mandatory registration and licensing of medical devices in the country to improve adherence to quality requirements. 
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Medical devices Asia-Pacific