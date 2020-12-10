Regeltec’s Hydrafil gets breakthrough nod for back pain

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
A percutaneous hydrogel treatment for chronic low back pain has won a U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation. The status will enhance interactions between Baltimore, Md.-based Regeltec Inc. and the agency during regulatory review of the Hydrafil implant, accelerating the path to clinical trials and commercialization.