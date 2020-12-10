BioWorld - Thursday, December 10, 2020
Regeltec’s Hydrafil gets breakthrough nod for back pain

December 9, 2020
By Meg Bryant
A percutaneous hydrogel treatment for chronic low back pain has won a U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation. The status will enhance interactions between Baltimore, Md.-based Regeltec Inc. and the agency during regulatory review of the Hydrafil implant, accelerating the path to clinical trials and commercialization.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Neurology/Psychiatric Orthopedic implants U.S. FDA