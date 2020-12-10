Mirum lands backing for rare liver disease drug as field heats up

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Fresh off hitting key regulatory milestones in Europe and the U.S. for its investigational cholestatic liver disease therapy, maralixibat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has secured a $210 million deal with Oberland Capital Management LLC supporting the drug's potential commercialization and the company's pipeline development plans.