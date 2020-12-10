BioWorld - Thursday, December 10, 2020
Mirum lands backing for rare liver disease drug as field heats up

December 9, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Fresh off hitting key regulatory milestones in Europe and the U.S. for its investigational cholestatic liver disease therapy, maralixibat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has secured a $210 million deal with Oberland Capital Management LLC supporting the drug's potential commercialization and the company's pipeline development plans.
